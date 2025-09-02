Ronnie Stanley: Trip to Buffalo isn’t just a normal game

The Ravens aren’t looking at Sunday night’s game as just the first of 17 they will play in the regular season.

It’s common to hear some version of that from teams playing games early in the year, but Baltimore will be heading up to Buffalo for the opener and that’s also the same place where their 2024 season came to an end. The Bills knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs and Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said that he and his teammates are well aware of that as they prepare for this weekend.

“That team sent us home out of the playoffs, so I don’t think it’s just going into a normal game per se,” Stanley said, via the team’s website. “We were very unhappy with the result last time we were there. A lot of us will give anything to leave there with a dub.”

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike agrees with Stanley and said that the Ravens “want to get that bad taste” out of their mouths in Week 1. That won’t change what happened in January, but it will give them an early leg up in this year’s race for the top in the AFC.