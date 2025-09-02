 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tradepackersvcowboys_250902.jpg
What Parsons trade indicates for Packers, Cowboys
nbc_pft_parsonsworkinghard_250902.jpg
Parsons ready to prove GB made ‘right decision’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250902.jpg
Manning will ‘bounce back’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tradepackersvcowboys_250902.jpg
What Parsons trade indicates for Packers, Cowboys
nbc_pft_parsonsworkinghard_250902.jpg
Parsons ready to prove GB made ‘right decision’
nbc_pft_archmanning_250902.jpg
Manning will ‘bounce back’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ronnie Stanley: Trip to Buffalo isn’t just a normal game

  
Published September 2, 2025 08:04 AM

The Ravens aren’t looking at Sunday night’s game as just the first of 17 they will play in the regular season.

It’s common to hear some version of that from teams playing games early in the year, but Baltimore will be heading up to Buffalo for the opener and that’s also the same place where their 2024 season came to an end. The Bills knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs and Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley said that he and his teammates are well aware of that as they prepare for this weekend.

“That team sent us home out of the playoffs, so I don’t think it’s just going into a normal game per se,” Stanley said, via the team’s website. “We were very unhappy with the result last time we were there. A lot of us will give anything to leave there with a dub.”

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike agrees with Stanley and said that the Ravens “want to get that bad taste” out of their mouths in Week 1. That won’t change what happened in January, but it will give them an early leg up in this year’s race for the top in the AFC.