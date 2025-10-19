What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Today’s Week 7 NFL action kicks off in London at 9:30 AM ET when the LA Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The excitement continues with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Don't miss tonight's Sunday Night Football showdown between the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-2). Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, October 19:

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley, London), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (Fox)

New York Giants at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Monday, October 20:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m. (ABC and ESPN)

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 7 of 2025 season Matthew Berry reveals the 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 7, including why the showdown between Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff is great for fantasy purposes.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers:

When: Sunday, October 19

Sunday, October 19 Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

What devices does Peacock support?