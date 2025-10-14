PFT’s Week 7 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Buccaneers (last week No. 3; 5-1): Through six weeks, Baker Mayfield is the MVP.

2. Colts (No. 5; 5-1): Truly good teams find a way to win when they’re having a bad day.

3. Lions (No. 1; 4-2): Brian Branch needs to learn that the kneecap biting ends when the game does.

4. Rams (No. 8; 4-2): Lost in the Puka Nacua injury is the fact that it’s time for a new kicker.

5. Steelers (No. 11; 4-1): Over the last three weeks, the Steelers are 2-0 — and the rest of the division is 0-9.

6. Packers (No. 9; 3-1-1): After a visit to Arizona, a date with Aaron Rodgers looms.

7. Broncos (No. 10; 4-2): They have more winnable games, but they’ll lose one or more if they don’t play better than they did in London.

8. Eagles (No. 2; 4-2): Will the rest of the season go like it did in 2024, or like it did in 2023?

9. Seahawks (No. 13; 4-2): They should wear their white jerseys at home.

10. Patriots (No. 14; 4-2): It took a while, but they’re back in control of the AFC East.

11. Bills (No. 4; 4-2): Their four wins have come against teams with a combined record of 3-21.

12. Jaguars (No. 6; 4-2): A correction was overdue.

13. Chiefs (No. 17; 3-3): They can still beat anyone.

14. Falcons (No. 16; 3-2): Next step, consistency.

15. Chargers (No. 15; 4-2): Stealing a win is still a win.

16. 49ers (No. 7; 4-2): Fred Warner’s injury could be the one that sparks the slide.

17. Bears (No. 19; 3-2): Two weeks, two games they could have lost, two identical 25-24 wins.

18. Vikings (No. 18; 3-2): We’ll learn a lot about what the 2025 Vikings will be on Sunday against the Eagles.

19. Commanders (No. 12; 3-2): They blew an opportunity to catch the Eagles; they might now be caught by the Cowboys or the Giants.

20. Panthers (No. 24; 3-3): Rico Dowdle is the best free-agent bargain of the year.

21. Texans (No. 21; 2-3): Can they catch the Jaguars and the Colts?

22. Cowboys (No. 20; 2-3-1): They’re really doing a great job of stopping the run.

23. Giants (No. 28; 2-4): Can they build on their upset of the Eagles?

24. Raiders (No. 30; 2-4): A win is a win, even against a team that is falling apart.

25. Ravens (No. 22; 1-5): They’re almost in “need to run the table” mode.

26. Cardinals (No. 23; 2-4): It’s feeling like Kyler Murray’s last year in Arizona.

27. Bengals (No. 26; 2-4): Covering the double-digit spread is the best they can do.

28. Browns (No. 25; 1-5): Shedeur Sanders will be getting a shot, sooner or later.

29. Saints (No. 27; 1-5): They’re not far away from winning a few games.

30. Titans (No. 29; 1-5): They’re 4-19 since firing Mike Vrabel. He’s 4-2 this season.

31. Dolphins (No. 31; 1-5): The housecleaning keeps creeping closer.

32. Jets (No. 32; 0-6): It’s Tyrod Taylor time.