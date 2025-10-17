How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

It’s the Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the game.

Atlanta Falcons:

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-14 on Monday night, earning their second straight win and improving to 3-2. Michael Penix Jr., who is in his first full season as the Falcons’ starting quarterback, delivered another strong performance, finishing with a 97.1 passer rating. He threw for 250 yards with 1 passing touchdown. It was his first game without an interception since Week 2.

“This team is really legit,” said Penix Jr. after the win. “I feel like we have more in the tank, and for us to go out there and win that football game with the second half like that, I feel like we had a big lull. I feel like it is going to be a scary sight whenever we figure it out and all play together and play a full game and not just one good half.”

RB Bijan Robinson was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after finishing with a career-high 238 scrimmage yards in Monday’s win — the most by a running back in franchise history. He also tied his career high with 170 rushing yards.

Now in his third NFL season, Robinson leads the NFL with 822 scrimmage yards and is on pace for 2,794 scrimmage yards this season, which would be the most in a season in NFL history.

San Francisco 49ers:

The San Francisco 49ers (4-2) fell 30-19 to the Buccaneers last Sunday, continuing a season riddled with injuries. QB Brock Purdy has missed four games, TE George Kittle has not played since Week 1, and WR Brandon Aiyuk has yet to play this season. The defense has also taken major hits — DL Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3, and LB Fred Warner was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss with a season-ending ankle injury.

Despite the circumstances, the 49ers are currently first in the NFC West. Although three teams share a 4-2 record, San Francisco holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after defeating each of its division rivals this season.

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs San Francisco 49ers:

When: Sunday, October 19

Sunday, October 19 Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Oct. 19 (Week 7): Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Oct. 26 (Week 8): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers

Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles

Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams

Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders

Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

