Buccaneers move to 5-1 with 30-19 win over 49ers

Dak Prescott and Jared Goff have played great this season, but with all due respect to them, no one has done more with less than Baker Mayfield.

The Buccaneers quarterback, missing his top four receivers and his starting running back, willed his team to another victory. He didn’t need a comeback this time.

Mayfield and the Bucs beat the 49ers 30-19 to move to 5-1. Tampa Bay’s other four wins were by a total of nine points, and their only loss was 31-25 to the Eagles.

The 49ers slipped to 4-2 and lost star linebacker Fred Warner to a serious ankle injury. They already were playing without Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle, among others.

The Bucs, already playing without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, lost rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka to a hamstring injury. Kameron Johnson and rookie Tez Johnson both had the first touchdown reception of their careers.

Kameron Johnson caught four passes for 64 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, and Tez Johnson scored on a 45-yard touchdown.

Mayfield went 17-of-23 for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

Rachaad White replaced Bucky Irving and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

The 49ers outgained the Bucs 363 to 352, but it didn’t matter.

The Bucs defense had six sacks, tying for the most in Mac Jones’ career, and forced two turnovers. Yaya Diaby had two sacks and Jamel Dean and Kindle Vildor had interceptions of Jones.

The 49ers defense has now gone 13 consecutive games without making an interception.

Jones finished 27-of-39 for 347 yards and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught five passes for 142 yards, and Christian McCaffrey had 24 touches for 111 yards.