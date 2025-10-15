 Skip navigation
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Bijan Robinson is the NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published October 15, 2025 12:05 PM

The Falcons picked up a big win over the Bills on Monday night in Week 6 and running back Bijan Robinson did a lot of work to get them that 24-14 victory.

Robinson ran 19 times for 170 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown in the second quarter that pushed Atlanta’s lead to 14 points at halftime. Robinson also caught six passes for 68 yards in his most productive day so far this season.

The NFL named Robinson the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time that Robinson has ever taken that prize.

For the season, Robinson now has 83 carries for 484 yards and two touchdowns to go with 24 catches for 338 yards and a touchdown. His 822 yards from scrimmage lead the NFL through six weeks.