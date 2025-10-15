Kyle Shanahan: Fred Warner’s surgery went great

The 49ers lost linebacker Fred Warner to a season-ending ankle fracture. But Warner is now officially on the road to recovery.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday that Warner’s surgery was a success.

“The surgery went good,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Just talking to everyone, they said it went great.”

While Shanahan had said Warner’s recovery timeline could be three months — sparking thoughts of a Warner return for a potential postseason run — he walked that back a bit on Wednesday.

“I just threw out there three months, but we haven’t thought about that yet,” Shanahan said. “I mean, he just had surgery yesterday, so we’ll see how that goes, but not thinking about that right now.”

Warner, a four-time AP first-team All-Pro, has not missed a game in years. He had recorded 51 total tackles with three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery before suffering his injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.