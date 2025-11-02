What NFL games are on today: Week 9 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Another exciting day of NFL action is in session. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Tonight it’s the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) vs Washington Commanders (3-5) on Sunday Night Football. The Seahawks, entering Week 9 fresh off a bye, are tied for first place in the NFC West. The Commanders, meanwhile, are battling through injuries and looking to bounce back after three straight losses. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, November 2:

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Monday, November 3:

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

When: Sunday, November 2

Sunday, November 2 Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

