How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for Sunday night’s game

The Seattle Seahawks go head-to-head with the Washington Commanders this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Seahawks vs Commanders game.
Seattle Seahawks:
In his first season in Seattle, QB Sam Darnold has led the Seahawks (5-2) to their best start through seven games since 2023. He’s thrown 1,754 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns — the most in a player’s first seven games with the Seahawks in franchise history.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads all wide receivers in the league with 819 receiving yards through Week 8, tallying at least 100 receiving yards in five of the Seahawks’ first seven matchups. He is currently on pace for what would be a league record 1,989 receiving yards this season.
The Seahawks defense has also started the season strong, allowing just 19.4 points per game this season. They’ve held six of their first seven opponents to 20 points or fewer and have the top rushing defense in the NFL, allowing just 75.7 yards per game.
The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 9 tied for first place in the NFC West with the LA Rams.
Washington Commanders:
The Commanders (3-5) fell 28-7 to the Chiefs on Monday night, marking their third consecutive loss. Marcus Mariota completed 21-of-30 for 213 passing yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions, in his third start of the season.
Starting QB Jayden Daniels, who helped Washington reach its first NFC Championship Game since 1991 last season, has missed three games this season due to a left knee sprain (Weeks 3-4) and, most recently, a right hamstring injury in Week 8. He is expected to be a full participant in practice this week.
The Commanders’ top wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, has been ruled out for Sunday’s game after aggravating a quad injury in Monday’s loss. McLaurin missed four games this season before returning to the lineup in Week 8.
Washington enters Week 9 in third place in the NFC East, three games behind the first-place Eagles (6-2).
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders:
- When: Sunday, November 2
- Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
- Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock:
2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:
*All times are listed as ET
Sun. Nov. 2 (Week 9): Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Sun. Nov. 9 (Week 10): Pittsburgh Steelers at L.A. Chargers
Sun. Nov. 16 (Week 11): Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles
Sun. Nov. 23 (Week 12): Tampa Bay Buccaneers at L.A. Rams
Thurs. Nov. 27 (Week 13): Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Sun. Nov. 30 (Week 13): Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders
Sun. Dec. 7 (Week 14): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Peacock Exclusive Game, Teams TBD
Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD
