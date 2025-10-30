 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold has a chest injury but was a full practice participant

  
Published October 29, 2025 11:00 PM

Sam Darnold popped up on the Seahawks’ injury report for the first time this season.

He is listed with a chest injury but was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

The Seahawks last played on Oct. 20, and Darnold took a hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on the sideline. Al-Shaair was penalized but not fined for the hit.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) is back to a full participant, but the Seahawks likely won’t have a fully healthy secondary. They haven’t had that since the first series of the season opener.

Safety Julian Love (hamstring) didn’t practice on Wednesday had a “bit of a setback” last week in his rehab, coach Mike Macdonald said. Macdonald said Love could land on injured reserve.

The Seahawks also practiced without tight end Eric Saubert (calf) and wide receiver Dareke Young (quad).

Linebacker Derick Hall (oblique), linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence (rest), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (wrist) and defensive end Leonard Williams (rest) were limited.