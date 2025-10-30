 Skip navigation
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 9 of 2025 season

  
Published October 30, 2025 10:21 AM
Harrison Jr., Diggs have too much upside to bench
October 29, 2025 01:30 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher make their cases for keeping Marvin Harrison Jr.'s jersey on the wall or not and explain why they're in on Stefon Diggs and out on Quentin Johnston until proven otherwise.

Back at it with a mere four teams on bye this week. So let’s get right to it.

Before we start, a quick reminder – any Utilization stats you read below come from Dwain McFarland and his incredible Utilization Report on FantasyLife.com which, by the way, is now FREE.

Like 12 months of FREE.

You heard me. Thanks to our friends at Comet, for just four more days (until November 2 at midnight), we are giving away YEAR LONG SUBSCRIPTIONS to the Tier 2 level of FantasyLife+, a $100 value for literally $0. All of our award-winning tools – start/sit, waiver wire, best ball, Guillotine League ™ waiver tool, Utilization Report data, DFS projections, dynasty tools, and so much more … it’s all FREE.

And it’s free for the next 12 months so, you know, next August, you’re not gonna have to buy anything. Just click this link and sign up.

A reminder to catch Fantasy Football Happy Hour every weekday at Noon ET on YouTube and of course, it’s also available on Peacock, NBC Sports NOW, and wherever you get your podcasts. And every Sunday morning we do Fantasy Football Pregame from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Thanks as always to my producer Damian Dabrowski for his help at various points in this column.

Here we go.

These are the 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 9:

1. Only one team in the NFL allows more fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks than… the Pittsburgh Steelers.
1A. Five of the last six quarterbacks to face the Pittsburgh Steelers had at least two touchdown passes.
1B. Quarterbacks who face the Pittsburgh Steelers this year average 293 passing yards per game.
1C. This week, Daniel Jones faces the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2. In two of his last three games, Sam Darnold has finished as a top 10 fantasy QB.
2A. He’s had at least two touchdown passes in four of his last six.
2B. Since week 2, only one team in the NFL gives up more fantasy points per game to opposing QBs than… my Washington Commanders.
2C. Sigh.
2D. Sam Darnold and the Seahawks face the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
3. In every single game this year, the Cincinnati Bengals have allowed at least 87 scrimmage yards to an opposing running back.
3A. Running backs who have seen at least 12 touches against the Bengals this year are averaging 20.6 PPG.
3B. D’Andre Swift, who plays the Bengals this Sunday, has had at least 13 touches in every game this season.
4. Tyrone Tracy has had eight career games where he has gotten at least 15 touches.
4A. He averaged 15.0 PPG in those 8 games.
4B. So far this season, the New York Giants are 13th in overall RB fantasy points per game.
4C. They’re also sixth in RB target share.
4D. 21.5% to be exact.
4E. Eyes emoji.
4F. Over the last four weeks, the San Francisco 49ers rank bottom 10 in PPG allowed to opposing RBs.
5. Over his last two games, Bam Knight has 29 touches.
5A. You heard me. Bam Knight.
5B. He also has 80% of the Cardinals’ goal-to-go rush attempts.
5C. Over the last four weeks, only one team in the NFL has given up more rushing yards to opposing running backs than… the Dallas Cowboys.
5D. Look, let’s not get crazy. It’s Bam Effing Knight. But, for a flex RB this week, you could do worse, and probably have.
6. In every game this year but one, the Dallas Cowboys have allowed at least 17 points to an opposing wide receiver.
6A.No team in the NFL has allowed more touchdowns on deep passes than the Dallas Cowboys.
6B. 43% of Marvin Harrison’s targets this year have come on deep passes.
6C. Eyes emoji again.
7. In his first game back last week, Christian Watson had a 65% route participation.
7A. His average depth of target was 18.2 yards.
7B. In four of their past five games, the Carolina Panthers have allowed at least one touchdown to a wide receiver.
8. In his last game before his Week 8 bye, Travis Hunter had a 30% target share.
8A. He also had a 89% route participation.
8B. Both numbers were season highs.
8C. No team allows a higher catch rate on slot targets than the Las Vegas Raiders.
9. No team in the NFL allows more yards per game to opposing tight ends this year than… the Pittsburgh Steelers.
9A. Only one team allows more fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.
9B. Four different tight ends have had their season high in receiving yards against the Steelers.
9C. Including Tucker Kraft last week. You see that s***???
9D. This week the Steelers face Tyler Warren.
9E. Did you really need some stats to start Tyler Warren this week? Of course not. But will I discuss Tyler Warren any chance I get?
9F. You’re damn right I will. #ForTheShoe
10. In three of the past four weeks, Kyle Pitts has finished as a top 12 tight end.
10A. So far this year, the New England Patriots have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends.

