PFT’s Week 9 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Colts (last week No. 1; 7-1): Each week, they prove they’re legit.

2. Lions (No. 2; 5-2): This year’s visit from the Vikings will have a much different vibe than last year’s.

3. Rams (No. 3; 5-2): They may be facing a rookie quarterback in his first start coming out of their bye week.

4. Packers (No. 4; 5-1-1): They’re quietly making the case to be the best team in the NFC.

5. Broncos (No. 5; 6-2): They’ve now won eight in a row against the Cowboys, and nine in a row at home.

6. Eagles (No. 6; 6-2): Enjoy the bye; after it, it’s the Packers and Lions.

7. Buccaneers (No. 7; 6-2): After the week off, it’s the Battle of the Tom Brady Teams. (Players not owner version.)

8. Chiefs (No. 8; 5-3): A fourth straight Super Bowl appearance suddenly seems a lot more plausible.

9. Seahawks (No. 9; 5-2): With that defense and their ability to win on the road, they’re a threat to get to the Super Bowl.

10. Patriots (No. 10; 6-2): Drake Maye could be the best quarterback from the 2024 class.

11. Bills (No. 11; 5-2): It’s good that they remembered James Cook is on the team.

12. Chargers (No. 17; 5-3): How important is Joe Alt? Everyone found out on Thursday night.

13. Jaguars (No. 13; 4-3): They can get back on the right track with a visit to the Raiders.

14. Steelers (No. 12; 4-3): The Steel Curtain is operating more like shit through a tin horn.

15. 49ers (No. 14; 5-3): The road to Santa Clara won’t be going through Santa Clara.

16. Bears (No. 15; 4-3): That ping-pong trolling of the Ravens boomeranged.

17. Texans (No. 23; 3-4): They still have a lot of work to do to catch the Colts.

18. Falcons (No. 16; 3-4): A rollercoaster season is going off the rails.

19. Panthers (No. 18; 4-4): It was fun while it lasted.

20. Cowboys (No. 19; 3-4-1): It’s hard to win games with a defense that can’t defend.

21. Vikings (No. 20; 3-4): The season will succeed or fail with J.J. McCarthy, if he can successfully stay on the field.

22. Bengals (No. 21; 3-5): Playoff teams don’t blow 14-point fourth-quarter leads against winless teams.

23. Ravens (No. 25; 2-5): Tyler Huntley gave them a spark. Lamar Jackson could light the fire.

24. Commanders (No. 22; 3-5): Reality has set in, quickly.

25. Giants (No. 24; 2-6): They’re laying the foundation for a promising future.

26. Browns (No. 26; 2-6): Myles Garrett has no one to blame for taking the money and not running.

27. Cardinals (No. 27; 2-5): The season may hinge on Kyler Murray’s looming return to Texas.

28. Dolphins (No. 31; 2-6): They apparently needed the wheels to fully come off in order to get rolling.

29. Jets (No. 32; 1-7): Maybe Woody Johnson should call a player out by name every week.

30. Raiders (No. 28; 2-5): Will the bye week make a difference?

31. Saints (No. 29; 1-7): It’s time to see what Tyler Shough can do.

32. Titans (No. 30; 1-7): It keeps getting worse.