What time and channel is 2024 Super Bowl on? TV info, schedule, kickoff for Chiefs vs 49ers

Get your popcorn ready!

Super Bowl 58 is loaded with superstars and storylines. Legacies and dynasties are in the balance. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become back-to-back champions, which hasn’t been done since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 38 and Super Bowl 39. On the other side, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy — known as Mr. Irrelevant for being selected last in the 2022 draft — looks to stake his claim as a legitimate NFL superstar by becoming the second-youngest QB to ever hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

On the coaching front, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks to get revenge on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after falling to this same Kansas City squad just four years ago in Super Bowl 54. That game featured a miraculous comeback by Mahomes after it looked like Shanahan was going to secure his first Super Bowl win as a head coach. Can he finish the feat this time around?

On top of all the storylines on the field, there is one that garners headlines itself off the field, more specifically in the suites at Allegiant Stadium. Will Taylor Swift be in attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce? It’s been well documented that Swift has a concert in Tokyo this weekend and what it would take for her to be in Las Vegas in time for the game. This potential drama adds yet another layer to the game.

Whatever the reason you are looking to settle in (perhaps with a bowl of popcorn) and watch the spectacle that will be Super Bowl 58 on television, see below for how and where to find it.

Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?

What time is Super Bowl 2024?

Date: Sunday, February 11th

Time: 6:30pm ET

What channel is Super Bowl 2024?

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What time is Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVIII, which will be performed by Usher, is expected to start sometime between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Who are the announcers for Super Bowl LVIII?

Since CBS is airing the game, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be calling the game from the booth Tracy Wolfson reports from the sidelines.

How long is the Super Bowl?

A typical Super Bowl lasts 3 to 3 1/2 hours.

