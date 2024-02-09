2024 Super Bowl: Chiefs looking to join elite company as repeat champions

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs, who are the defending champions after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last year, are looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time in franchise history.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a chance to become just the eighth franchise in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls, and the first team to do so since Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

After beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season, the Chiefs returned to the big game the following year. However, they lost Super Bowl LV against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in their quest to repeat as champs.

Which teams have won back-to-back Super Bowl titles?

A total of seven teams have won consecutive Super Bowls — the Pittsburgh Steelers have actually accomplished the feat twice. The New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady, were the last team to accomplish it, almost 20 years ago.

Green Bay Packers (1966 and 1967)



The Packers won each of the first two Super Bowls, beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I and the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II.

Miami Dolphins (1972 and 1973)



Under legendary head coach Don Shula, the Dolphins won Super Bowl VII over Washington and Super Bowl VIII over the Minnesota Vikings. The 1972 Dolphins team is the only team in NFL history to finish a season with a perfect undefeated record.

Pittsburgh Steelers (twice: 1974 and 1975, 1978 and 1979)



The Steelers won four Super Bowls in a six-season span from 1974 to 1979, which included two back-to-back victories. Pittsburgh beat the Vikings in Super Bowl IX in the 1974 season before beating the Cowboys in Super Bowl X the following year. They beat the Cowboys again in Super Bowl XIII in the 1978 season before beating the Rams in Super Bowl XIV in the 1979 season.

San Francisco 49ers (1988 and 1989)



Led by QB Joe Montana and WR Jerry Rice, the 49ers beat the Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII before defeating the Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV.

Dallas Cowboys (1992 and 1993)



The Cowboys beat the Bills in both Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII, which were the final two of Buffalo’s four straight Super Bowl losses. Dallas would go on to win Super Bowl XXX in the 1995 season but have not reached the NFC Championship Game since.

Denver Broncos (1997 and 1998)



Having lost in each of his first three Super Bowl appearances, John Elway finally got over the hump and won two straight titles in his final two NFL seasons as the Broncos beat the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII before beating the Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.

New England Patriots (2003 and 2004)



The last team to repeat as Super Bowl champs, Tom Brady led the Patriots to a win over the Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and a win over the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

