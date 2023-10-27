Who is Tyson Bagent? Everything you need to know about the Chicago Bears new QB

The Chicago Bears head to SoFi Stadium to take on the LA Chargers this week on Sunday Night Football and although starting QB Justin Fields is expected to miss another game after dislocating his thumb in Week 6, all hope isn’t lost for Chicago as they will be led by the same man who carried them to a 30-12 victory against the Raiders last Sunday—Tyson Bagent.

Who is Tyson Bagent?

23-year-old Tyson Bagent is an undrafted rookie quarterback who made his first career NFL start last Sunday, completing 21-of-29 passes for 162 passing yards and a touchdown in the win.

Where did Tyson Bagent go to college?

Bagent played DII football at Shepherd University in West Virginia (his home state) where he led the program with the most touchdown passes in college football history (159)—at any level. In 2021, the West Virginia native won the highly coveted Harlon Hill Trophy, which is awarded to the best DII player in the country.

Athletic success is in the Bagent bloodline. Tyson’s father Travis not only played college baseball for the Shephard Rams, but is considered one of the greatest arm wrestlers of all time after winning 28 world titles in the sport.

Last Sunday, Tyson became the Bears’ first quarterback to win his first NFL start since Craig Krenzel in 2004. He also became the first undrafted player since at least 1950 to make an NFL start at QB after playing Division II the previous season.

Tyson Bagent's family couldn't be prouder 🧡 pic.twitter.com/1otA3afsQw — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023

Who will be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears this Sunday?

On Monday, Bears Head coach Matt Eberflus said Tyson Bagent will remain the starter until Justin Fields is cleared. Fields is progressing but remains week-to-week.

When: Sunday, October 29

Sunday, October 29 Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo



Key storylines for Chicago Bears vs LA Chargers:

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock. Coverage also available on Telemundo and Universo.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.