How to watch Chicago Bears vs LA Chargers: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more

It’s the Chicago Bears vs LA Chargers this Sunday, October 29 at SoFi Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also be available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Chicago Bears vs LA Chargers game.

The Chicago Bears started the season with a disappointing 0-4 record but have managed to win two of their last three games, including a Week 7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Starting QB Justin Fields was sidelined on Sunday after dislocating his thumb on his throwing hand in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Vikings. However, undrafted rookie QB Tyson Bagent was able to lead the Bears to a win in his very first NFL start, becoming the franchise’s first QB to do so since Craig Krenzel in 2004.

Bagent completed 72.4% of his passes including a touchdown to RB D’Onta Foreman in the third quarter. Foreman scored all three of Chicago’s touchdowns on Sunday. Last week’s game marked the running back’s second straight start in place of RB Khalil Herbert who is out with an ankle injury.

According to Bears’ Head coach Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields is still recovering and will continue to work with trainers. Until he is cleared, Bagent will be the starter.

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers are coming off their biggest loss of the season after falling 31-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. The game was tied 17-17 in the second quarter until the Chiefs scored a touchdown to take a 24-17 lead going into halftime. The Charges were shutout in the second half after Herbert’s red zone interception. LA’s defense allowed 483 yards of total offense in the loss.

Herbert completed 17-of-30 for 259 pass yards, 1 touchdown, and two interceptions. The fourth-year quarterback, who has been playing with a fractured middle finger, has thrown at least one interception in each of the last three games.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs LA Chargers:

When: Sunday, October 29

Sunday, October 29 Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

Key storylines for Chicago Bears vs LA Chargers:

Key storylines for Bears vs. Chargers on SNF The Chicago Bears will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, with Justin Fields' status, Khalil Mack's resurgence and Justin Herbert's consistency as major storylines to watch.

