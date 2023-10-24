PFT’s Week 8 2023 NFL power rankings

1. Chiefs (6-1, last week No. 2): The offense is clicking, even without a consistently viable alternative to Travis Kelce.

2. Eagles (6-1, No. 5): They could QB push their way to the Super Bowl, again.

3. Jaguars (5-2, No. 6): Right now, the best team in Florida plays in Duval County. (Except when they play in London.)

4. Dolphins (5-2, No. 1): To get to the Super Bowl, they’ll need to play their postseason games at home.

5. 49ers (5-2, No. 4): That dominance has disappeared, quickly.

6. Ravens (5-2, No. 9): The offense is finally clicking. And they could end up running away with the division title.

7. Cowboys (4-2, No. 7): Maybe they could win a rematch with the 49ers.

8. Lions (5-2, No. 3): The good news for the Lions is they have A BUNCH of winnable games left.

9. Seahawks (4-2, No. 10): We’re less than a month away from their 49ers-Cowboys-49ers-Eagles gauntlet.

10. Steelers (4-2, No. 11): Being outplayed is far less relevant than being outscored.

11. Browns (4-2, No. 12): Myles Garrett is making a case for MVP.

12. Bills (4-3, No. 8): The offense needs an intervention.

13. Falcons (4-3, No. 22): Will the NFL smack them for hiding Bijan Robinson’s illness?

14. Texans (3-3, No. 14): With six games of film, it will be interesting to see how defenses approach C.J. Stroud.

15. Buccaneers (3-3, No. 13): Baker Mayfield is getting a little too banged up.

16. Jets (3-3, No. 16): The looming battle for New Jersey doesn’t have the sizzle it once did, but the Jets remain very viable.

17. Vikings (3-4, No. 25): Was last night a fluke, or the first flicker of a flame?

18. Bengals (3-3, No. 18): Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl XVI and XXIII becomes a huge game for both teams.

17. Colts (3-4, No. 15): They’re showing signs of progress, but they need to get some wins.

20. Rams (3-4, No. 19): This team can’t afford to lose games it should win.

21. Raiders (3-4, No. 20): The fans are fully fed up with Josh McDaniels.

22. Chargers (2-4, No. 17): Brandon Staley thinks the team needs a re-set. He might not like ownership’s vision for one.

23. Commanders (3-4, No. 21): Will Magic Johnson try to hire Pat Riley to coach the team next year?

24. Bears (2-5, No. 27): Is Tyson Bagent ready for prime time? Ready or not, here prime time comes.

25. Saints (3-4, No. 23): It’s not Derek Carr’s fault. (Just ask him.)

26. Titans (2-4, No. 26): First, Kevin Byard. Next, Derrick Henry?

27. Packers (2-4, No. 24): The cheese is quickly getting moldy.

28. Patriots (2-5, No. 32): Was Sunday a turning point, or just a brief delay of the inevitable?

29. Giants (2-5, No. 29): A win is a win, even if nothing about it feels like a win.

30. Broncos (2-5, No. 30): The Broncos have become so boring that Sean Payton’s dislike for sushi is the most interesting news coming out of Denver.

31. Cardinals (1-6, No. 28): When Kyler Murray comes up, will it matter?

32. Panthers (0-6, No. 31): Insert “they did not lose to the bye week” joke here.