Justin Herbert has a full practice, says fractured finger on the mend

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured a finger on his non-throwing hand in a Week 4 win over the Raiders.

He spent the off week at the team facility getting treatment and returned to a full practice Thursday.

“It gets better every day,” Herbert said, via the team website. “It was nice having the bye week to get our bodies back. But it gets better every day.”

Herbert put a glove on his left hand after the injury in the Week 4 game, and he said he will continue to wear it.

“To cover it up, to have a grip. I think that does help on the off-hand,” Herbert said.

He has not taken any snaps under center in practice and doesn’t expect to this week to protect his finger, but the Chiefs do have some under-center plays in their game plan, Herbert said.

The bottom line is: Herbert does not expect the finger to limit him in any way.

“I don’t think so. The game two weeks ago, we were able to kind of get back into it,” Herbert said. “Whether I was running the ball or throwing the ball, I felt pretty comfortable out there.

“There’s so much going on during the game that you’re not going to be worrying about it too much. You’ll be worried about not being tackled or not taking those hits. If it’s a scramble, it’s about being safe and getting down.”