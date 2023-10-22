Patrick Mahomes throws 4 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 31-17

The Chiefs are well on their way to an eighth straight AFC West title.

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdowns and the defense shut the Chargers out in the second half of a 31-17 victory. It’s the sixth straight win for the Chiefs since their loss to the Lions in Week One and it puts them three games up on the Raiders in the division after Vegas’ loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Three of Mahomes’ scores came in the first half, including a one-yard toss to tight end Travis Kelce that put the Chiefs up 24-17 at halftime. The second quarter saw the two teams combine for five touchdowns, but the second half saw both offenses slow way down. Chiefs tight end Blake Bell lost a fumble and Justin Herbert threw an interception in the third quarter before the two teams combined for six straight punts.

Newly reacquired Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman returned the last of those punts 50 yards to flip the field in the fourth quarter and running back Isiah Pacheco ran eight yards with a short pass from Mahomes six plays later to extend the lead to 14 points. Hardman also had a catch for a first down on the drive, so it was a happy return after this week’s trade with the Jets.

Mahomes was 32-of-42 for 424 yards and the only real blemish on his day was a deep shot to Hardman in the first half that Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel picked off. His connection with Kelce was quite strong as they hooked up 12 times for 179 yards and the touchdown was the 50th of their remarkable partnership.

Herbert added another interception on the final offensive play of the game and was 17-of-28 for 259 yards and a touchdown outside of the turnovers. His first pick came on a snap from the Chiefs’ 8-yard-line, but the Chargers would not pick up another first down until they were down two touchdowns. That wasted a good defensive effort after the break for the Chargers, who are now 2-4 with the Bears coming to town.

The Chiefs will be waiting for word on linebacker Nick Bolton, who suffered a left wrist injury that had him in the X-ray room during the fourth quarter, and they will hope to have him for next Sunday’s trip to Denver.