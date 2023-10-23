Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields is doubtful for Week 8, Tyson Bagent in line to start

It sounds like Tyson Bagent will start a second consecutive game for the Bears.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said on Monday that starting quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful entering Week 8 with his thumb injury.

“No change,” Eberflus said Monday, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “He’s working with trainers. He continues to progress, but he’s just not there yet. Bagent will be our starter until that time he is cleared.”

Eberflus didn’t say whether or not Fields has yet been able to grip and throw a football, noting only that he’s working with Chicago’s training staff.

With Fields out, Bagent won his first career start over the Raiders on Sunday. He finished the game 21-of-29 passing for 162 yards with a touchdown. He also rushed for 24 yards.

The Bears will play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football.