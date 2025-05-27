Raheem Morris: I did not see Kirk Cousins today

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has participated in aspects of the team’s voluntary offseason program.

But as the club begins its OTA practices on Tuesday, Cousins is not in the building.

“I did not see him today,” head coach Raheem Morris said during his Tuesday press conference. "[H]e did not show up in the meetings, so I did not see him today.”

Cousins, 36, does hold a no-trade clause, but it stands to reason that he’d like to be elsewhere. He is due $27.5 million in 2025 with a $40 million cap number. If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they’ll get significant cap relief. The Falcons reportedly would like a new team to assume $20 million of Cousins’ remaining $37.5 million in guarantees, though G.M. Terry Fontenot has denied that a specific number has been applied to the negotiations.

Fontenot has also noted that Atlanta will be patient when it comes to resolving how Cousins and the team will proceed for 2025.

Aside from Cousins and starter Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons have Easton Stick and Emory Jones on their roster at quarterback.