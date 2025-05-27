 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Morris: I did not see Kirk Cousins today

  
Published May 27, 2025 12:13 PM

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has participated in aspects of the team’s voluntary offseason program.

But as the club begins its OTA practices on Tuesday, Cousins is not in the building.

I did not see him today,” head coach Raheem Morris said during his Tuesday press conference. "[H]e did not show up in the meetings, so I did not see him today.”

Cousins, 36, does hold a no-trade clause, but it stands to reason that he’d like to be elsewhere. He is due $27.5 million in 2025 with a $40 million cap number. If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they’ll get significant cap relief. The Falcons reportedly would like a new team to assume $20 million of Cousins’ remaining $37.5 million in guarantees, though G.M. Terry Fontenot has denied that a specific number has been applied to the negotiations.

Fontenot has also noted that Atlanta will be patient when it comes to resolving how Cousins and the team will proceed for 2025.

Aside from Cousins and starter Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons have Easton Stick and Emory Jones on their roster at quarterback.