Joey Bosa likely out until training camp with calf injury

Defensive end Joey Bosa’s time with the Chargers featured plenty of injury issues and his run with the Bills is starting on familiar ground.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday that Bosa is dealing with a calf injury. McDermott said that the veteran will likely be out until training camp as a result of the problem.

Bosa signed with the Bills after being released by the Chargers in a cap-related move early this offseason. He played 14 games in his final season with the Bills, but missed 20 games over the previous two seasons and missed multiple games in three of his other six seasons with the AFC West club.

Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Michael Hoecht, and third-round pick Landon Jackson are also on hand at defensive end for the Bills.