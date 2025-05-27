Bills sell 25,000 PSLs for new stadium

The Bills will open their new stadium next year. They’re currently in the process of filling it up.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News, the Bills have sold more than 25,000 Personal Seat Licenses for the new venue.

Bills COO Pete Guelli told O’Halloran that the Bills are “on pace to sell out the building.”

The Bills are using a “stadium experience” to allow fans to gather information before committing to a PSL. Per the team, 80 percent of the season-ticket holders have signed up for PSLs.

The new stadium is expected to hold 62,000 fans, 9,000 fewer than the team’s current home.