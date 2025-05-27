 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Bills sell 25,000 PSLs for new stadium

  
Published May 27, 2025 01:17 PM

The Bills will open their new stadium next year. They’re currently in the process of filling it up.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News, the Bills have sold more than 25,000 Personal Seat Licenses for the new venue.

Bills COO Pete Guelli told O’Halloran that the Bills are “on pace to sell out the building.”

The Bills are using a “stadium experience” to allow fans to gather information before committing to a PSL. Per the team, 80 percent of the season-ticket holders have signed up for PSLs.

The new stadium is expected to hold 62,000 fans, 9,000 fewer than the team’s current home.