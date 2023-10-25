Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields is progressing but remains week-to-week

Bears coach Matt Eberflus says quarterback Justin Fields is making progress on rehabbing his injured thumb, but it’s going to be some time before Fields is back on the field.

“He continues to work with the trainers. He’s doing everything he can to progress and it is progressing. He remains week-to-week,” Eberflus said.

Tyson Bagent is poised to start his second consecutive game on Sunday night against the Chargers. Last week against the Raiders, Bagent was efficient if not spectacular, and his mistake-free football combined with the Bears’ defense shutting down the Raiders’ offense proved to be enough for the Bears to win 30-12.

Bagent played it mostly safe with short passes, but Eberflus said that the Bears want to stretch the field on offense and can do so with Bagent.

Against the Chargers this week, the Bears may need more from Bagent. As an undrafted rookie, Bagent has already exceeded expectations, but it’s going to be hard for him to play well enough for the Bears to continue winning while Fields is out.