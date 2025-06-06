Evan Engram embraces the “Joker” role in the Broncos’ offense

Evan Engram entered the NFL eight years ago, as a first-round pick of the Giants. Cut by the Jaguars after five years in New York and three in Jacksonville, Engram has landed with the Broncos.

He was asked on Thursday why he chose Denver.

“Everything about it,” Engram told reporters. “With that question, I could be here for days. Denver was the first team to call when I got cut. Just talking with them and getting to know them, then getting here, getting into the building and feeling the energy here. Meeting some of the guys, hanging out with the coaches and hanging out with the front office. Just the expectations that are here, the team that is here, the quarterback that is here and the coach that is here. I could go on for days. I’m blessed to be here. Everything happens for a reason, and I’m really glad to be in Denver.”

He picked the Broncos after making an initial visit to the Chargers.

“It’s a great organization there, as well,” Engram said. “I had a great visit with them, but the best place for me and my family was here in Denver. Just with the offense, the history here, the way the organization takes care of its players. Like I said, I could go on all day. I’m really blessed to be here. It was a crazy process, and I just credit God for putting me in the place that he sees fit.”

His fit in Denver will be playing the versatile “Joker” role in coach Sean Payton’s offense.

“That is a cool thing to just embrace,” Engram said. “Sean talks about it a lot. It was a big part of the pitch coming here. . . . I definitely see that it is something that has to be earned with the way I work and the way that I learn the offense to gain the trust of Sean, Bo [Nix], and the rest of the coaches and players. I think we have a bunch of ‘Jokers’ on this team, honestly, that can have a great role on this offense. It is definitely something that I like to embrace, but it is also something that I am going to earn, too.”

He can become an important piece of the overall effort to close the gap with the Chiefs. Which the Broncos quite possibly could do in 2025, after making it to the playoffs in Payton’s second season with the team.