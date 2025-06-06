Browns see “a lot of meat on the bone” with Mason Graham

The Browns thought highly enough of Mason Graham to make the defensive lineman the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, but they still think there’s more room for him to grow as a pro player.

Graham spent a lot of time at Michigan occupying blockers and opening doors for his teammates to come up with sacks, tackles for loss and other things that make an impression on the box score. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said this week that he thinks Graham can do more at the point of attack while he’s in Cleveland.

“I do think there’s a lot of meat on the bone as far as his production, and we can see better production from him than even we saw, and he had outstanding production and college,” Schwartz said, via Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com. “But I think there’s some meat on the bone that he can even have a chance to make more plays here.”

Playing with Myles Garrett shouldn’t hurt Graham’s chances of proving Schwartz right. If he can take advantage of the attention the veteran gets from opposing offenses, the Browns front line will be a bear this fall.