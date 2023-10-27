Bears officially rule Justin Fields out, list Jaquan Brisker as questionable

Tyson Bagent is officially set to start against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

All signs have pointed in that direction this week with Justin Fields still out of practice with a right thumb injury and the Bears confirmed that he’s out for the second straight week on Friday afternoon. Fields has been ruled out and it’s uncertain when he’ll be well enough to move back into the lineup.

Bagent was 21-of-29 for 162 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 30-12 win over the Raiders.

Safety Jaquan Brisker missed his third straight day of practice with an illness and he’s been listed as questionable for Sunday along with offensive lineman Dan Feeney (knee) and safety Eddie Jackson (foot). Guard Nate Davis (ankle) and defensive back Terell Smith (illness) have been ruled out.