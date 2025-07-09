What would federal takeover of D.C. mean for Commanders stadium?

The Commanders reportedly may go to President Trump, if they can’t get D.C. Council to move quickly enough on a proposed new stadium. They ultimately may have no choice.

Via Bloomberg, the latest installment in governance-by-overloading-the-system included a suggestion that the federal government could take over the District of Columbia.

“We could run D.C.,” President Trump said during a Tuesday cabinet meeting that happened before cameras. “I mean, we’re looking at D.C. We’re thinking about doing it, to be honest with you. We want a capital that’s run flawlessly.”

It’s not clear what it would mean for the federal government to “run” D.C. Taking the comment in the most literal and obvious sense, it would put the federal government in charge of everything — including any deal to partially fund a football stadium with public money.

Which could result in a return of the team’s former name. Or, possibly, in the structure being named for the 45th and 47th president.

Or both.