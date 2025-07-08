Patrick Mahomes’s trainer livid at Kansas City radio host for calling Mahomes “fat”

A radio host in Kansas City had some things to say about a shirtless July 4 image of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Now, Mahomes’s trainer wants a piece of said radio host.

Via TMZ.com, Kevin Kietzman of KCMO called Mahomes “fat.” Keizman also said Mahomes was an “embarrassment.”

Trainer Bobby Stroupe fired back, with a now-deleted message on Twitter.

“Send me your location,” Stroupe reportedly said. “You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is -- go make it through a practice at [training camp] or run hurry up offense scrambling back to back to back plays. You don’t have a clue what it takes. It’s not a look, it’s performance.”

Stroupe is right. Mahomes isn’t getting ready to star in a Rambo reboot. He has always shown up and performed well during his seven years as a starter. He’s already one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, with five Super Bowl appearances and two overtime losses in the AFC Championship.

Skinny players are actually at greater risk of getting injured. A little thickness operates as natural armor that keeps a player going when he’s getting banged around by much larger opponents.

By getting caught up in how Mahomes looks with a shirt off, Kietzman is telling on himself regarding his lack of understanding as to how football works. Mahomes will be far better than fine. Because he always has been. And it’s safe to say he always will be, for as long as he wants to be.