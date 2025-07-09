Rams pleased with Kyren Williams’ offseason work, continue to discuss contract extension

Rams running back Kyren Williams wants a new contract, and he’s shown it not by holding out, but by doing extra work this offseason.

According to the Rams’ website, Williams and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have had an ongoing dialogue with the Rams’ front office about a potential extension, and during that time Williams has participated in all voluntary workouts and impressed coaches with his hard work and leadership.

Rams running backs coach Ron Gould said Williams showed up in “exceptional shape,” Gould told theRams.com.

“The first thing that stood out to us was his explosiveness . . . that was really, really evident in the work that he’s put in, so really, really pleased with that,” Gould said.

Williams sits atop the Rams’ running back depth chart, and he is setting the tone for the running back room.

“You talk about leadership, that’s what that’s all about,” Gould said, “So he’s done a great job of uniting the guys, bringing everybody together, and making sure that we all stay on the same page.”

Williams is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $5.3 million this season.