Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
New England Patriots
Nick Folk
Nick
Folk
08:51
Patriots CB Jonathan Jones pushes back on NFL’s anti-gambling stance
The NFL’s inconsistent and hypocritical position on legalized gambling makes it difficult for the league to have true moral authority when it comes to telling its players, “Do as we say, not as we do.”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Nick Folk
NE
Kicker
#6
Reiss: ‘Hard to imagine’ Folk beats out Ryland
Tristan Vizcaino
DAL
Kicker (FG)
#14
Patriots working out K Tristan Vizcaino
Nick Folk
NE
Kicker
#6
Pats keep Nick Folk with two-year, $5M contract
Nick Folk
NE
Kicker
#6
Nick Folk (knee) limited again Friday
Quinn Nordin
FA
Kicker (FG)
#13
Patriots pick Nick Folk, waive K Quinn Nordin
Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett’s drowning not a result of riptides
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Logan Ryan: Off-field and on-field issues were “weighing” on Tom Brady last year
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Patriots, Ja’Whaun Bentley agree to two-year extension
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Reports: Patriots still pursuing DeAndre Hopkins after DeVante Parker deal
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
DeVante Parker agrees to three-year deal with Patriots
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad