NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four
The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery and right to No. 1 pick for 1st time in team history
No. 1 seed in a bit of trouble entering final day of NCAA women’s regionals
Star guard Kadary Richmond transfers to St. John’s from Big East rival Seton Hall

HLs: PGA Works Collegiate Championship, Round 2
IMSA at Laguna Seca for Motul Course de Monterey
Brooks, Lloyd headline rookie fantasy RB crop

NFLAtlanta FalconsNolan Potter

Nolan
Potter

Colorado Spring Football Game
Deion Sanders defends recent social media attack on former player by saying: “I was bored”
Hall of Fame cornerback and Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently punched down on social media, regarding a squabble sparked by a former Buffalo who transferred to Austin Peay.
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
There’s no out for Falcons over Kirk Cousins Achilles injury, with one exception
Ex-GM’s comments on Falcons were ‘inflammatory’
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
Inside Cousins’ contract with the Falcons
Williams tops Berry’s post draft QB Love/Hate