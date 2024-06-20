 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
nbc_pftpm_18gamescoming_240620.jpg
Union is bracing for agreement of 18-game schedule
nbc_pftpm_first60mqb_240620.jpg
Who will be the first QB to reach $60M per year?
nbc_pftpm_ownersqbcap_240620.jpg
NFL owners reportedly discuss a ‘QB salary cap’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Falcons cut OL Nolan Potter, DL Willington Previlon

  
Published June 20, 2024 04:32 PM

After adding a pair of players who were most recently in the UFL, the Falcons have let go of two players to keep the club within the roster limit.

Atlanta announced on Thursday that offensive lineman Nolan Potter and defensive lineman Willington Previlon have both been cut.

Potter had joined Atlanta as an undrafted rookie out of NIU this offseason.

Previlon has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers a few years ago, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

The Falcons added offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive tackle Prince Emili, both of whom played in the UFL.