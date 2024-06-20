Falcons cut OL Nolan Potter, DL Willington Previlon

After adding a pair of players who were most recently in the UFL, the Falcons have let go of two players to keep the club within the roster limit.

Atlanta announced on Thursday that offensive lineman Nolan Potter and defensive lineman Willington Previlon have both been cut.

Potter had joined Atlanta as an undrafted rookie out of NIU this offseason.

Previlon has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers a few years ago, but has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

The Falcons added offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive tackle Prince Emili, both of whom played in the UFL.