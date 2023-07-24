Skip navigation
NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Perrion Winfrey
PW
Perrion
Winfrey
Browns waive Perrion Winfrey after he allegedly threatened woman with gun
Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey will not be reporting to training camp with the Browns.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Perrion Winfrey
FA
Defensive Lineman
#97
Browns release DT Perrion Winfrey
Perrion Winfrey
FA
Defensive Lineman
#97
Winfrey has misdemeanor assault charges dismissed
Perrion Winfrey
FA
Defensive Lineman
#97
Winfrey arrested on misdemeanor assault charge
Perrion Winfrey
FA
Defensive Lineman
#97
Browns bulk up DL with Perrion Winfrey
Close Ad