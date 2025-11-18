 Skip navigation
Cowboys waive LB Damone Clark, activate DL Perrion Winfrey

  
Published November 18, 2025 05:38 PM

The Cowboys made a couple of roster moves a day after improving to 4-5-1 with a win over the Raiders.

They waived linebacker Damone Clark and activated defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey from injured reserve.

Clark was a 2022 fifth-round pick and he started 26 games over his four seasons with the team. He’s seen most of his playing time on special teams this season, however, and the linebacker group got more crowded with DeMarvion Overshown’s return and Logan Wilson’s arrival in recent days.

Clark had 14 tackles for the Cowboys this season. He has 198 tackles, a half-sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for his career.

Winfrey went on injured reserve in September and has not played in a game this season. He played one game for the Jets last season and 13 games for the Browns in 2023.