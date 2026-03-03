Cooper Witten commits to OU, where his father is TEs coach

Cooper Witten, the top-rated linebacker in the Class of 2027, will join his father, Jason Witten, at the University of Oklahoma.

Cooper announced his commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday, choosing OU over Texas A&M, Tennessee and Georgia.

Jason, an 11-time Pro Bowler and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist in 2026, joined OU as tight ends coach in January.

Cooper played for his father at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas, the past three seasons.

“Coach [Brent] Venables was the first coach to believe in me and offer me, so that really meant a lot from the start of the whole recruiting process,” Witten told 247Sports. “His defenses have been elite his whole career, and I believe that the coaching staff can develop me to be the best linebacker in the country one day.”

The 6-1, 220-pound Witten is a five-star linebacker and a three-sport star. He led his team to back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024, with Liberty Christian going unbeaten for the first time in school history during his freshman season. Witten’s older brother, C.J., signed with Rice in 2025.