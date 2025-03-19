2025 NFL playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals: Tush push, playoff seeding and more

NFL teams have proposed three changes to playing rules, two changes to league bylaws and three changes to league resolutions that will be discussed and potentially voted on at the upcoming league meeting.

The following summary of those proposals was distributed by the NFL:

2025 NFL Playing Rule Proposals

By Detroit; amends Rule 8, Section 4, to eliminate an automatic first down as a penalty imposed for defensive holding and illegal contact.

By Green Bay; amends Rule 12, Section 1, to prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap.

By Philadelphia; amends Rule 16, Section 1, to align the postseason and regular season overtime rules by granting both teams an opportunity to possess the ball regardless of the outcome of the first possession, subject to a 15-minute overtime period in the regular season.

2025 NFL Bylaw Proposals

By Detroit; amends Article XX, Section 20.2 of the Constitution & Bylaws, to amend the current playoff seeding format to allow Wild Card teams to be seeded higher than Division Champions if the Wild Card team has a better regular season record.

By Detroit; Article XVII, Section 17.1 of the Constitution and Bylaws, to exclude from the 90-player limit a player placed on Reserve/Injured before or on the day of the roster reduction to 53 players, unless such player is Designated for Return.

2025 NFL Resolution Proposals

By Pittsburgh; to permit clubs during the two-day negotiation period to: (i) have one video or phone call with a prospective unrestricted free agent and his player agent; and (ii) permits clubs to arrange for the player’s travel upon agreeing to terms with a prospective unrestricted free agent. Travel cannot occur until the beginning of the new league year.

By Baltimore, Cleveland, Houston, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Washington; to permit clubs to prepare kicking footballs (“K-Balls”) before game day, similar to the process permitted for game footballs.

By Washington; to permit clubs that may qualify for the postseason to obtain scouting credentials for two consecutive games (Weeks 17 and 18) played by a potential postseason opponent. Also requires clubs hosting Wild Card games to provide scouting credentials to all teams within the same conference who are participating in the postseason.