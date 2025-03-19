 Skip navigation
Lions propose elimination of automatic first down for defensive holding and illegal contact

  
Published March 19, 2025 11:44 AM

The 2025 rules proposals are out. And the Lions have offered a potential rule change for which there had been no advance buzz.

Detroit wants the automatic first down to be eliminated from the rules against defensive holding and illegal contact.

Currently, such fouls against eligible receivers result in a five-yard penalty and an automatic first down. The change would make it a simple five-yard foul, like offside or encroachment. It result in a first down only if the penalty yardage moves the ball past the line to gain.

The reason given for the proposal is this: “Competitive equity. Current penalty enforcement is too punitive for the defense.”

There’s currently no reason to think the proposed change will generate sufficient support to pass. Ultimately, 24 or more teams would have to vote for the change.