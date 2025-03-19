 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL releases official language of Packers’ anti-tush push rule change proposal

  
Published March 19, 2025 11:38 AM

The NFL has released the formal language of the Packers’ proposal to change league rules to outlaw the tush push.

Rule changes will be debated and possibly voted on at the upcoming owners’ meeting, and the Packers’ proposal, which would ban the Eagles’ highly effective version of the quarterback sneak, will get most of the attention.

The NFL’s brief summary of the proposal reads as follows: “By Green Bay; amends Rule 12, Section 1, to prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap.”

If the Packers’ proposal passes, Rule 12, Section 1 would be amended to say, “No offensive player may . . . immediately at the snap, push or throw his body against a teammate, who was lined up directly behind the snapper and received the snap, to aid him in an attempt to gain yardage.”

Pushing the quarterback forward on a sneak would become a 10-yard penalty.

For the rule change to pass, it would need 24 “yes” votes. The Packers will obviously vote yes; the Eagles will obviously vote no. If the Packers can convince 23 teams to join them, the tush push will be banned. The Eagles will try to persuade at least eight teams that the way to stop the tush push should be with their defense, not with a rule change.