Steelers propose allowing direct contact between teams, impending free agents during negotiating window

  
Published March 19, 2025 12:25 PM

The Steelers have proposed a couple of changes to the way teams and impending free agents can communicate during the two-day negotiating window ahead of the start of the new league year.

Under current rules, teams can contact the agents of prospective unrestricted free agents to discuss contract terms but they are barred from having any contact with the players themselves. One of the Steelers’ proposed changes would be to allow for one video or phone call involving the player during the two-day window.

The call would be capped at one hour and would be available to players whether they have an agent or not. Unrepresented players would not be allowed to have any other contact with teams and represented players would have to have their agent on the call as well. The details of any call would be reported to the league.

The Steelers also propose that teams that agree to contract terms with players in that period be allowed to make travel arrangements to the team’s facility upon informing the league of the agreement. Those arrangements must wait until the start of the league year under current rules.

If the proposal is adopted, no travel would be able to take place and no contract could be executed until the league year begins.