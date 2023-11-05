31 fines were imposed for on-field violations in Week 8

In Week 8, the NFL imposed 31 total fines for on-field misbehavior. As we’ve been doing throughout the 2023 season, here’s a full list of all fines imposed.

The fines impact 27 total players from 19 total teams, with fines imposed for 1.25 percent of all plays for Week 8.

Here they are, by team, player name, foul, and amount.

Cardinals, Cameron Thomas, unnecessary roughness, $6,495.

Falcons, Jessie Bates, unnecessary roughness, $21,855.

Falcons, Jeff Okudah, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Ravens, Patrick Ricard, unnecessary roughness, $21,694.

Bears, D’Onta Foreman, unnecessary roughness, $43,709.

Broncos, Zach Allen, unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

Broncos, Josey Jewell, unsportsmanlike conduct, $13,659.

Lions, Jack Campbell, a hit on a quarterback, $14,871.

Lions, Jerry Jacobs, unnecessary roughness, $5,229.

Packers, Kingsley Enagbare, a hit on a quarterback, $5,170.

Texans, Jonathan Greenard, unnecessary roughness, $7,604.

Jaguars, Adam Gotsis, a hit on a quarterback, $7,167.

Chiefs, Rashee Rice, unnecessary roughness, $6,561.

Raiders, Robert Spillane, unnecessary roughness, $13,972.

Dolphins, DeShon Elliott, unnecessary roughness, $9,833.

Dolphins, DeShon Ellliott (second fine), unnecessary roughness, $43,709.

Vikings, D.J. Wonnum, a hit on a quarterback, $16,282.

Saints, Carl Granderson, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Jets, Jermaine Johnson, unnecessary roughness, $10,927.

Jets, Quincy Williams, unnecessary roughness, $11,473.

Jets, Quincy Williams (second fine), unnecessary roughness, $13,333.

Eagles, D’Andre Swift, unnecessary roughness, $9,857.

Steelers, Damontae Kazee, unnecessary roughness, $11,806.

Steelers, Damontae Kazee (second fine), unnecessary roughness, $11,806.

Steelers. T.J. Watt, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Seahawks, Mario Edwards, a hit on a quarterback, $7,319.

Titans, Christopher Hubbard, unnecessary roughness, $7,306.

Titans, Harold Landry, a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Titans, Harold Landry (second fine), a hit on a quarterback, $16,391.

Commanders, Kamren Curl, unnecessary roughness, $16,391.

Commanders, Logan Thomas, crackback, $10,927.