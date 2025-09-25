 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
49ers activate WR Demarcus Robinson

  
Published September 25, 2025 03:39 PM

The 49ers will be waiting a while for Brandon Aiyuk to return to action, but they got another member of their receiving corps back on Thursday.

The team announced that Demarcus Robinson has been activated from the suspended list. Robinson missed the first three games of the season while serving a suspension for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Robinson joined the 49ers this offseason. He had 31 catches for 505 yards and seven touchdowns while playing for the Rams last season. The 49ers were also without Jauan Jennings last Sunday and Ricky Pearsall is dealing with a knee injury, so a healthy wideout is a welcome addition for the Niners.

The 49ers opened a roster spot for Robinson by placing Nick Bosa on injured reserve. The edge rusher tore his ACL in last Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.