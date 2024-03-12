49ers agree to terms with DT Jordan Elliott

The 49ers are adding a young interior defensive lineman.

San Francisco is signing defensive tackle Jordan Elliott to a two-year deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes the contract is worth $10 million.

Elliott, a third-round pick in the 2020 draft, just completed his rookie deal with the Browns. He has appeared in 17 games in each of the last two seasons, making 14 starts in 2023. He finished with 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks while playing 42 percent of Cleveland’s defensive snaps last season.

Elliott, 26, has 5.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in 66 career games.

The 49ers need more depth on their defensive line after deciding to release Arik Armstead once he declined to take a pay cut.