49ers DE Sam Okuayinonu signs RFA tender

The 49ers have officially brought back one of their key defensive contributors from 2025.

San Francisco announced on Wednesday that Sam Okuayinonu has signed his restricted free agent tender, putting him under contract with the club for one year.

Okuayinonu received the right of first refusal tender, which means he will make $3.546 million in 2026.

Okuayinonu, 27, joined the 49ers in the 2023 postseason when he was signed to the club’s practice squad. He was previously with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, joining the league in 2022.

In 2024, Okuayinonu appeared in 16 games with three starts for the 49ers. He played 15 games with 12 starts for San Francisco in 2025.

Okuayinonu has tallied 6.5 career sacks with 85 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits.

San Francisco also announced the previously reported signings of receiver Christian Kirk and punter Corliss Waitman.