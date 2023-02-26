49ers extend long snapper Taybor Pepper

The 49ers will keep their long snapper around for a few more years.

Taybor Pepper, who has been the 49ers’ long snapper since 2020, announced via a video he posted on social media that he has reached an agreement on a contract extension.

It’s a three-year deal that includes $1.5 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports. Pepper had been slated to hit free agency on March 15.

The 28-year-old Pepper went undrafted in 2016 and didn’t even sign anywhere as an undrafted rookie, but he continued to try out for NFL teams and earned a brief stint on the Packers in 2017. He also played for the Dolphins in 2019 before signing with the 49ers in 2020. His pinned tweet shows the long NFL journey he took before finally getting some job security with the 49ers.