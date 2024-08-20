 Skip navigation
49ers G Jon Feliciano had knee surgery, will miss regular season time

  
August 20, 2024

The 49ers will open the season without guard Jon Feliciano in the lineup.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Tuesday press conference that Feliciano had knee surgery recently and that he will be out until the middle of the regular season as a result. That likely means he will take a trip to injured reserve and be one of the players that the 49ers designate for return at some point in the future.

Under a rule change this season, the team can put two players on injured reserve ahead of the cut to 53 players and bring them back if they are designated for return on cutdown day.

Feliciano started seven regular season games and all three playoff contests for the 49ers last season.