49ers hold narrow 6-3 lead over Cardinals at halftime

The 49ers and Cardinals haven’t been able to get much going offensively in the first half of Sunday’s matchup. But San Francisco got three more points off a two-minute drill to take a 6-3 lead into halftime.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro made field goals of 38 and 51 yards in the second quarter to give San Francisco its narrow lead.

On the other side, Chad Ryland missed a 57-yard field goal early in the game but made a 34-yard attempt in the second quarter.

San Francisco’s defense limited the Cardinals to just 117 yards in the first half on eight first downs. Kyler Murray was 14-of-20 for 81 yards. Trey McBride leads with three catches for 30 yards.

The 49ers’ defense is missing a couple of key contributors, as Nick Bosa is questionable to return with a knee injury and Mykel Williams is questionable with a wrist injury.

On offense, San Francisco hasn’t been able to do much, either. The club has just 119 yards and six first downs, finishing the first half 1-of-5 on third down.

Making his second consecutive start for Brock Purdy, Mac Jones is 12-of-18 passing for 112 yards. Ricky Pearsall has three catches for 42 yards. Christian McCaffrey has just 9 yards on five carries but has also caught five passes for 31 yards.

The 49ers will receive the second-half kickoff.