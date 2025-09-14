49ers lose Kyle Juszczyk to concussion

The already injury-plagued 49ers offense lost another key player in the first half against the Saints.

San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

The 49ers are already without starting quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle, who suffered injuries in Week One. Juszczyk is another significant loss.

Another issue facing the 49ers is their lack of a reliable kicker: They cut Jake Moody and replaced him with Eddy Pineiro this week, but Pineiro missed his first kick as a 49er, an extra point. He later made a 44-yard field goal.

Despite those issues, the 49ers have a 9-7 lead over the Saints late in the second quarter.