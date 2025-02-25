 Skip navigation
49ers officially announce coaching staff changes, including Klay Kubiak’s move to OC

  
Published February 25, 2025 06:18 PM

The 49ers announced shortly after the end of their season that they planned to make Klay Kubiak their new offensive coordinator and they officially announced the move on Tuesday.

Kubiak was the offensive passing game specialist in 2024 and the assistant quarterbacks coach the two previous seasons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will still call the team’s offensive plays.

Special teams quality control coach Ronald Blair III, assistant head coach/offensive line coach Chris Foerster, offensive assistant/quarterbacks Joe Graves, chief of staff Patrick Hagedorn, wide receivers coach/passing game specialist Leonard Hankerson, offensive assistant/wide receivers Andrew Hayes-Stoker, quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi, and offensive quality control coach Jacob Webster also have new titles.

The 49ers also announced that they have hired assistant special teams coach Colt Anderson, assistant head coach of defense Gus Bradley, defensive backs/cornerbacks coach Ray Brown, defensive quality control coach Jake Lynch, and assistant defensive line coach Greg Scruggs have joined Shanahan’s staff.