49ers OL coach Chris Foerster: Invest in guys who score TDs, we’ll find OL later

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_drafkings_240530.jpg
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 15, Baker Mayfield
nbc_csu_kylermurray_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 16, Kyler Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers OL coach Chris Foerster: Invest in guys who score TDs, we’ll find OL later

  
Published May 30, 2024 02:11 PM

The 49ers used a third-round pick on guard Dominick Puni this year and that represented a departure from recent trends for the team.

Puni is only the third offensive lineman drafted in the first three rounds — they also included a third-round pick in a trade for left tackle Trent Williams — since General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan joined the team in 2017. One might think that the coach in charge of the unit might prefer more investments up front, but offensive line coach Chris Foerster said otherwise this week.

Foerster said those choices are made by Lynch and Shanahan, but his advice to them would be to continue focusing on other areas early in the draft.

“Invest in guys that touch the ball, guys that can touch the ball and score touchdowns,” Foerseter said. “And then there’s a range of guys, second, third, fourth round, fifth round even, that we will find starting offensive linemen in. At some point can you draft them? Yeah, you draft Trent Williams. You pick a draft where you’re getting a difference maker. But there’s guys that can make a difference, that touch the ball, well into the second, third, fourth rounds, or second and third rounds, at least. And definitely in the first round. That guy that touches the ball, it makes a huge difference in the game. The right guard makes a difference, we’ve talked about it before, but that’s where we’re able to find fourth and fifth round draft picks.”

The 49ers have proven capable of developing and holding onto linemen in recent years and they have Williams, left guard Aaron Banks, center Jake Brendel, right guard Jon Feliciano, and right tackle Colton McKivitz back this year. As long as they can keep doing that, there’s not likely to be much deviation from the current approach.